Quiet, chilly Easter Weekend

MADISON (WKOW) - The chilly weather continues through Easter Weekend!
NW winds will kick-in by the afternoon, with sustained values around 10-20 mph, gusts up to 20-25 mph. This will usher in cooler air again, with highs expected to hit the low-to-mid 40s throughout the region.
Mostly sunny skies to start Saturday, with increasing cloudiness becoming partly sunny for the rest of the day.
Gradual clearing overnight, lighter winds, lows still below average in the 20s.
Easter Sunday starts off mainly sunny, with increasing clouds and becoming mostly cloudy by mid-late afternoon.
Another chilly day is expected Sunday, with highs in the mid-40s.
Although, wind chills will range from the upper 20's to low 30s throughout the morning, getting to the upper 30s by the afternoon.
Snow chances begin Sunday night, a few hours before midnight, with increasing chances into Monday morning becoming scattered. A wet, slushy accumulation on the roads is possible leading to a potentially slippery wet Monday morning commute for some in southern WI.
The chilly weather eventually comes to an end, by mid-week high temps will rise into the 50s and eventually the 60s by the end of the work week.
A fairly active, wet week is ahead with a couple of widespread rainy days.