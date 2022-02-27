Quiet, seasonal start to March

MADISON (WKOW) - Sunday will be very similar to Saturday!
Conditions not as breezy though, a W/NW wind most of the day with speeds around 5-10 mph.
Highs will be in the 30s, likely low-to-mid 30 values. Mostly sunny skies.
As we head on into March, conditions will be mostly quiet. Coming in like a lamb more so than a lion... highs in the 40s majority of the work week.
Sky conditions becoming more cloudy, flurries possible some days.
The next snow chance is looking Thursday, although very light. The best shot for a rain/snow/mix is Saturday, looking mainly wet that day.
As for temperatures, they continue to be above average most days.
By the end of the work week, days will mainly be above average... a high in the upper 40/low 50s is possible Saturday.