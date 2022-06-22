Quiet stretch continues until the weekend

MADISON (WKOW) - The heat and humidity have passed, bringing a less humid and somewhat milder Wednesday across the region.
Highs ranged in the low-to-mid 80s, with dew points back in the upper 50s.
Mostly sunny skies continue Thursday, but with warmer weather. Highs in the upper 80s are expected Thursday, and once again Friday.
Some warmth and humidity will build up again into the weekend.
Storm chances arrive Friday night, overnight into Saturday morning turning to rain chances throughout majority of the morning. A few storms overnight Friday will turn into scattered showers. Partly sunny and humid conditions will then arrive Saturday, with a few storms possible later on in the day and night.
There's a chance this stretch of showers and storms could be strong, possibly severe. The possibility will become more clear in the coming days.
Sunday will bring a return of quieter weather and milder temperatures. Highs will return to the upper 70s Sunday and Monday with times of sunshine.
Warmer weather returns, highs in the 80s, next work week by Tuesday.