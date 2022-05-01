Quieter, cooler and breezy

MADISON (WKOW) - After a wet, windy Saturday much quieter and cooler conditions hit on Sunday.
The morning started off very mild, with some waking up to temps in the 50s.
Temperatures won't rise much throughout the day, with highs in the low 50s expected for most, some in the upper 40s potentially. About 10-15 degrees cooler than Saturday's high for some.
Cloudy conditions continue, as well as breezy conditions with gusts up to 20-25 mph and sustained winds around 10-15 mph.
A brief sprinkle, or isolated spotty light rain shower is possible across the region through Sunday morning. The chances continue for areas mainly N/NW of Madison into mid-afternoon with everyone drying out by night.
Cooler conditions are expected during the week ahead, with lower than average highs throughout the week. Highs ranging in the low 50s to low 60s.
Off-and-on rain chances continue.
Monday will be dry, with rain chances increasing at night. Scattered showers and an isolated storm is possible into Tuesday with a rather rainy day expected. At least for the morning and into the afternoon.
Wednesday looks to be the nicest on the 7-day. Rain chances return for the end of the work week, on both Thursday and Friday potentially.