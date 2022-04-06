Rain and snow chances continue

MADISON (WKOW) - Rain chances and then snow chances continue throughout the week, before a dry weekend hits.
While rain chances continue for some this evening, drier conditions return.
Albeit, just for a bit. Light, spotty rain to snow hits overnight into Thursday with a mix hitting possibly spotty throughout the day. Light snow chances continue Thursday off-and-on into Friday for the first half of the day.
Therefore, temperatures drop to the 40s and 30s overnight through Friday.
Continue to bring the rain gear with you, just in case and make sure to layer up too to stay warm as temperatures dip below average.
The weekend brings a return of drier weather, warmer weather too.
Highs in the upper 50s are back on Sunday, with mostly sunny skies. Partly to mostly sunny skies Saturday although not as warm with highs in 40s.
The 60s are back Monday and Tuesday, as well as rain chances.