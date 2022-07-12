Rain chance, drier weather to come

MADISON (WKOW) - It's been a beautiful Tuesday, with blue skies and less humidity throughout the region.
Highs dropped to the low 80s for most, with dew points in the 50s to low 60s.
While the day time remains dry, isolated to a few showers and storms are possible by the evening into the night depending on location. Showers and storms are coming from the northern half of the state, expected to move SE through the evening into the night.
Now, majority of the rain and storms will stay north. Although, there's a possibility for some, especially our most northern counties, to get spotty showers into the early night.
Most in the region, especially in central parts and south of Dane County will likely stay dry. Everyone is expected to be dry shortly after midnight.
Wednesday and Thursday bring beautiful, dry conditions with seasonable temperatures. Highs in the low 80s are expected, to upper 70s for some.
Partly to mostly sunny skies are likely over the next couple of days.
Active weather returns Friday and for the first-half of the weekend. Warmth and humidity will build back in. A few rounds of showers and storms are likely Friday, overnight and into Saturday throughout the day as well.
Drier weather returns Sunday.