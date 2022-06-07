Rain chances increase into Wednesday

MADISON (WKOW) - After a beautiful, dry and mainly sunny Tuesday shower chances increase overnight and into early Wednesday.
Don't forget the umbrella Wednesday!
Rain chances increase overnight into Wednesday morning, with scattered showers and t-showers possible mainly during the morning. While rain is still possible for the second half of the day in a sense, chances decrease through the afternoon with most becoming dry for majority of the afternoon/evening.
Nice weather returns Thursday, with dry conditions back in the forecast as well as some sunshine. Partly sunny skies are expected, highs in mid-70s.
Highs are expected to range from upper 60s to low 70s this week.
Another chance for showers and t-showers return Friday, mainly for areas to the SW of Madison.
If any storms spark, they're expected to stay under severe limits.
Showers and storms are also possible over the weekend.
An isolated storm is possible Saturday, with shower and storms possible Sunday morning as of now.
A slight chance of storms is in the forecast Monday and Tuesday, with highs on the rise starting slowly over the weekend and increasing potentially into the mid-80s by mid-next week.