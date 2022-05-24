Rain chances increase through Wednesday

MADISON (WKOW) - Temperatures continue the trend of cooler than average when looking at the numbers of forecast highs.
Values in the mid-60s continue through most of the work week.
A breeze will pick-up overnight into Wednesday, due to the incoming system that is expected to bring an increase chance of showers.
Rain will pick up this evening with widespread showers likely more so overnight into Wednesday. A wet Wednesday is expected, grab the rain gear.
Moderate showers are likely most of Wednesday, with a breezy cloudy day.
Humidity begins to return with a warm-up into the holiday weekend. Highs in the low 70s to even low 80s are expected by next Monday.
A chance of on-and-off storms continue too.