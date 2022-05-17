Rain chances on the rise

MADISON (WKOW) - After another dry day for most, rain chances are on the rise starting Tuesday evening (mainly S,W,SW) overnight into Wednesday.
Periods of rain begin, becoming more widespread in coverage overnight.
Wednesday brings scattered rain chances throughout the morning, with showers tapering throughout the afternoon. Much cooler weather arrives with highs in the low 60s expected.
Dry weather and some sun returns Thursday, along with warmer air. Temps are expected to rise into the low 80s with a return of humid air.
Storms are possible starting Thursday night into Friday, with a few showers and storms possible. Strong to potentially severe storms are a possibility with the biggest threats being damaging winds and hail.
Cooler temperatures are expected this weekend into the start of next week.