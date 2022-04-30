Rain first, strong to severe storm chances later

MADISON (WKOW) - The rain began overnight into Saturday morning, increasing through mid-morning becoming somewhat scattered through Southern WI.
Cloudy and breezy conditions will persist, gusts up to 30-35 mph from the SE.
Temperatures will likely rise into the low 60s maxing out at as a high. Some to the north and closer to the lakeshore will only feel the 50s today, with a range of highs, lower values to the north.
Rain chances continue through the morning, only rain, with a break to come.
Mid-late morning into early afternoon there will be dry weather, starting a bit earlier in areas off to the W/SW. Clearing will continue to the E/NE.
During this time, if the sun comes out and heating takes place, this could give fuel for the storms to come and potentially increasing intensity.
Strong to severe storms are possible this afternoon. The southern parts of the viewing area are under a 'slight' 2/5 level risk, while most areas mainly north of Dane are under a 'marginal' 1/5 level risk.
Arrival time looks to be 2-6 p.m. across the region, emphasis on 3-5 p.m.
Heavy downpours are possible with these storms. Main severe threats include strong, damaging winds and hail. Gusts up to 60-70 mph are possible, along with quarter size hail.
A tornado cannot be ruled out. The threat is low, and mainly for counties next to the Illinois state line. If any form, it would likely be low end and quick.
Drier air returns tonight, with another chance of isolated rain showers Sunday morning. Second half of Sunday will be dry, still a bit breezy and cooler. Highs in the upper 40s to low 50s are expected.
Another round of showers and or storms is possible Monday late at night into and through a decent amount of Tuesday.
Highs will range from 50s, some dipping to 40s potentially, to 60s next week.