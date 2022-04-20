 Skip to main content
Rain moves in, windy weather continues with warmth

MADISON (WKOW) - A dry, cloudy, fairly mild start to Wednesday morning with most waking up to temperatures in the 40s.

A windy day is ahead, with S/SE winds gusting up to 30-35 mph.

Highs will likely hit the upper 40s, low 50s across the region. 

Cloudy conditions stay, with rain chances increasing into the afternoon and evening. A wet evening commute, with moderate rain showers is expected. A storm is possible, non-severe if one pops.

Rain clears out overnight, with a nice Thursday ahead. Mostly sunny skies, breezy and warmer air moves in with highs in the mid-60s expected.

Shower and storm chances return Friday, looking mainly south of the region as of right now though. A strong storm is possible with this round, possibly with Saturday into Sunday chances as well.

Saturday will be dry, windy and warm with highs in the mid-upper 70s.

Rain chances continue into Sunday, likely through the first half of the day at least potentially wet into the afternoon. 

Cooler weather returns next week.

A cloudy, windy day is ahead with rain chances increasing through the second half of the day.

