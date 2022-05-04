Rain returns before nice weekend weather

MADISON (WKOW) - After a somewhat warmer, dry and at times sunny Wednesday... the rain returns for the end of the work week.
Clouds filter in overnight, starting off with partly to mostly cloudy skies Thursday. The morning will remain dry, with rain chances increasing through the afternoon into the evening.
Rain is expected to move in from the south a little after Noon, becoming scattered into the evening. Majority is expected to arrive overnight, with showers becoming light to moderate at times.
The rain will continue into Friday, mainly Friday morning with light, isolated showers possible into the evening at night.
Temperatures will remain below average, with highs likely in the upper-to-mid 50s over the next couple of days.
Dry and warmer weather returns for the weekend!
Highs in the mid-upper 60s are expected this weekend, dry skies, with times of sun. Sunnier skies on Saturday likely, with breezy conditions arriving on Mother's Day.
Much warmer air arrives for the start of next work week. Forecast highs in the low 80s Monday through Wednesday, paired with storm chances.