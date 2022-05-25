Rainy, breezy day for Wednesday

MADISON (WKOW) - The rain has begun and will continue to come down on Wednesday, along with breezy and cooler conditions.
Clouds filtered in overnight, bringing milder conditions to start.
Temperatures will stay within the low-mid 50s throughout the morning, getting likely to the mid-60s for highs despite the rain.
Don't forget the rain gear, you'll need it most of Wednesday!
Scattered rain showers will continue with mainly wet moments versus dry weather Wednesday. A break will come overnight, with chances to continue for the second half of Thursday before a dry day hits Friday.
Breezy conditions all day Wednesday, E winds around 20 mph gusts.
Drier, warmer and more humid weather hits Friday.
These conditions stay around for the holiday weekend with a chance of storms too from time-to-time but more often than not dry weather takes over.