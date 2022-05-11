Record breaking highs continue

MADISON (WKOW) - Tuesday brought the first 90 of the year for Madison, with Wednesday bringing the second day in a row of hitting 90 degrees.
This comes well earlier than the typical first 90 degree day, which is June 26.
Tuesday and Wednesday both broke the record for the high temp of the day(s), with Thursday bringing another record breaker for the high temp most likely.
Hot and humid weather continues Thursday, with peak dew points in the 70s.
The forecast high is 90 degrees. The record high temperature Thursday is 86 degrees from 1991. Friday will bring another day of potential record-breaking highs or at least close to it with a forecast high of 86 and record of 88.
A few storms are possible Friday evening, with the potential of some reaching a strong to severe threshold.
Another chance of showers and/or storms hits Saturday and possibly Sunday.
This will lead to the transition of cooler air returning. Highs in the low 70s are expected to return Sunday. Next work week looks to bring milder temperatures, with forecast highs at more 'typical' values ranging in the mid-to-upper 60s.