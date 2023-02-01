Rollercoaster temperatures continue

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - Another blast of cooler air will filter into southern Wisconsin on Friday before we warm above average into the weekend.
Skies will remain mostly to partly sunny through Groundhog Day (Thursday) with temperatures warming into the 20s. However, wind chills will remain in the single digits since northerly winds will gust up to 25 mph. This change in wind direction comes behind an arctic cold front that will pass over southern Wisconsin midday Thursday, but we won't feel the cool down from it until the evening.
Temperatures will dip below zero again Friday morning, and we'll stay in the single digits through the day. Cloud cover will return as warm air filters back into the region this weekend. Flurries are possible into Sunday with a better chance for precipitation into early next week. Right now, with temperatures expected to warm into the upper 30s, most of this precipitation will likely fall as rain.