Rollercoaster temps, light snow/mix chances

MADISON (WKOW) - Another mild day is expected after the mild temperatures that hit southern Wisconsin on Tuesday.
Wednesday looks to bring above average highs, after above average lows take place Tuesday night. Numbers in the low 30s for lows, highs in mid-upper 30s.
Wind chill values in the 20s-30s for Wednesday.
A spotty, light snow/wintry mix is possible Wednesday.
The next shot of snow/wintry mix arrives Thursday night into Friday morning, ending before the afternoon arrives. About 1" is possible with this system.
Otherwise, cold air returns Saturday with highs in the teens.
This cold snap doesn't last long. Average or 'typical' February high temperatures return for the weekend with highs in the 20s. Another shot at snow, possibly inch(es) of accumulation over the weekend on Sunday.