Shower and storm chances increase, strong to severe potential

MADISON (WKOW) - Milder temperatures continue past Monday, but quiet and dry conditions do not.
Monday continues to be a mild, calm day into the evening and overnight time frame. Temperatures will continue within the 60s over the next couple of days, even warmer than Monday. Highs ranging from the mid-to-upper 60s through mid-week.
Tuesday morning begins with increasing clouds. Another breezy day, with increasing winds from the SE gusting up to 30 mph potentially, bringing in the warm air. Scattered showers and storms will begin developing in the afternoon, increasing into the evening and overnight. Strong to severe storms are possible, with the time frame of overnight Tuesday into Wednesday near midnight being the best chance. Areas west and or southwest of Madison have a higher chance of seeing severe storms. This region has been placed under a 'slight' (level 2 out of 5) risk with the rest of southern WI under a 'marginal' (1 out of 5) risk. All modes of severe weather are possible, including tornadoes.
Wednesday brings another severe weather risk day, with the entire region placed under a 'slight' (level 2 of 5) risk. Scattered strong to severe storm chances are increasing, with the time frame being likely during the afternoon into the evening. Once again, all modes of severe weather are possible. Although, strong potentially damaging winds and tornadoes look to be a bit more possible than hail and flood risks.
Overnight Wednesday into Thursday, after the cold front pulls through, comes a decent drop in temperatures with a chance for a mix into Thursday morning. Highs are expected to drop to the mid-40s.
Highs in the mid-to-upper 40s will likely stick around through the weekend. Friday brings a chance of a mix/rain showers at night, although mostly dry weather which is the case for Saturday. Easter Sunday brings a chance for light rain/snow mix possible for the second half of the day.
This week is a week where you'll want to stay up-to-date on the forecast, due to the chance of strong to severe storms.