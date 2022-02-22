Sleet and light snow ends tonight with more snow Thursday night

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - Slick conditions will continue overnight with temperatures expected in the low single digits.
The roads will be improving during the day Wednesday as the all important sun makes a return. Temperatures will stay down with highs stuck in the high teens.
The next system moves In Thursday afternoon into Friday morning and looks like it will be a slow and steady snowfall. Accumulations will be 1-3 for most of the entire viewing area, with a tad more closer to the lake.