Small precipitation chances into Wednesday and Thursday

MADISON (WKOW) - Parts of southern Wisconsin have small chances for spotty, light wintry precipitation into Wednesday and Thursday.
Any sunshine that areas are seeing this Tuesday afternoon will fade into the overnight hours after we warm into the upper 30s. Tonight, we'll cool into the 20s, and areas mainly north of Madison will see a chance for a light wintry mix into Wednesday morning. Minor driving impacts are possible before we warm back above freezing and dry out by lunchtime. With sunshine Wednesday afternoon, we should warm into the 40s.
Spotty, light snow showers are possible into Thursday for mainly areas south of Madison. Up to a half inch of snow would accumulate for some parts of this region. We'll all be a bit breezy behind this system through Friday with northerly winds keeping high temperatures in the lower 30s. We'll be calm into the weekend ahead of our next chance for precipitation Sunday night into Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.