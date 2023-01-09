Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - Quiet weather persists for southern Wisconsin, but a couple passing weather systems could provide small precipitation chances this week.
Clouds will increase and temperatures will cool into the 20s overnight. We'll see a slight chance for a spotty, light wintry mix tonight and into Tuesday morning, but most will stay dry with no impacts expected. Another small chance for a spotty, light wintry mix will come Tuesday night into Wednesday ahead of a bigger system we're monitoring later in the week.
By Wednesday night, a low pressure system will move across the Midwest through Thursday. Right now, the track of this system is trending further south, which would lead to us staying mostly dry during this timeframe. If the track moves more northward, we would see a better chance for accumulating snow into Thursday. We'll keep you updated with the latest forecasts.