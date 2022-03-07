Snow continues for a bit, quieter stretch ahead

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Highest snow totals will range across an area from Dodgeville and Darlington to Sheboygan and Milwaukee. * WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast Wisconsin. * WHEN...Until noon CST today. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Hazardous conditions are expected for the morning commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&