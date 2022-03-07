Snow continues for a bit, quieter stretch ahead

MADISON (WKOW) - Snow continues to fall across southern Wisconsin (for most) ending mid-late morning, with most dry by Noon on Monday.
Snow starting overnight in our very W/SW corners.
This has made for slippery roads in spots across the region, leading to multiple crashes during the morning commute timeframe.
Roads will be possibly slick and snow covered, slushy for sure, until about later this afternoon turning to straight wet roads. Prepare for more time needed to travel on your Monday, at least through the first half of the day.
Highs will be in the low-to-mid 30s today, feeling like the low-mid 20s.
This evening into tonight, skies will clear and temps will drop to the teens.
More sunshine comes Tuesday and Wednesday with mostly sunny, to mostly to partly sunny skies expected... dry conditions too!
Highs will range from the upper 20s to low-to-mid 30s this week.
Another shot of a mix/likely more snow arrives Thursday overnight into Friday morning. Stay with us as we get closer to this next system!