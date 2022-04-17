Snow moves in late Sunday night into Monday morning

MADISON (WKOW) - A fast moving band of snow is expected to move through early Monday morning.
A Light rain snow mix will quickly change over to all snow after midnight tonight. A few bands could be fairly heavy and lower visibility making for a slower than normal commute.
The roads will most likely stay clear with half an inch possible on grassy surfaces. Highs on Monday will range from the upper 30s to low 40s with spotty snow showers evening in the evening.
Once we get though Monday temperatures will climb everyday!
60s are back by Thursday!