Soggy, foggy conditions continue

MADISON (WKOW) - Another soggy, and now foggy day for some across southern Wisconsin.
A number of counties in the region are under a Dense Fog Advisory until 7 p.m. including: Dane, Dodge, Jefferson, Green, Rock and Walworth. Impacts include 1/4 mile visibility or less in certain areas.
Drivers don't forget to use headlights!
Majority of the rain has fallen, leaving some places with around 2 + inches of rain. Most ended up with anywhere from 1" to a couple tenths of an inch.
Light rain continues off and on Wednesday, with a significant amount of dry time for majority of the region. Overnight into Thursday morning comes another round of rain, transitioning to a mix Thursday morning.
Majority of Thursday afternoon into the evening will be dry.
Another system, quick moving, is expected to bring mix/snow chances to parts of southern Wisconsin late Friday evening overnight into early Saturday morning.
The weekend is when the stretch of dry weather begins, along with sunshine.
Although, while dry and sometimes sunny weather returns the warmth holds off. Highs in the low-to-mid 40s are expected this weekend and will likely continue into the start, possibly mid-work week.