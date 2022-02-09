Spotty, light mix with mild temps

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - Most woke up to very mild temperatures Wednesday, which continue with values ranging from the mid-to-upper 30s as highs.
A spotty, light rain/snow/wintry mix has developed across the region.
The precipitation started in the NW Wednesday late-morning, and continues to move in a SE direction through the afternoon into the evening.
While accumulation isn't anticipated, wet roads are possible this evening.
Another average day, temperature wise, is expected Thursday with highs near the typical high value being the upper 20s.
Friday brings another day of highs in the upper 30s most likely.
Plus, precipitation chances return late Thursday around nighttime into Friday morning possibly around the morning commute time. Snow is likely during Thursday overnight into early Friday, with a chance of a mix returning Friday.
Anywhere from 0.5 - 1.5" are possible.
Another shot of snow arrives Sunday.
An arctic blast of air hits in between these two systems though, on Saturday, bringing highs down to the mid-teens for a day.