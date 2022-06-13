Storm chance decreasing, next comes heat

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
355 IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN WISCONSIN THIS WATCH INCLUDES 17 COUNTIES

IN EAST CENTRAL WISCONSIN

FOND DU LAC           SHEBOYGAN

IN SOUTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN

COLUMBIA              DANE                  GREEN LAKE
MARQUETTE             ROCK                  SAUK

IN SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN

DODGE                 JEFFERSON             KENOSHA
MILWAUKEE             OZAUKEE               RACINE
WALWORTH              WASHINGTON            WAUKESHA

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BARABOO, BEAVER DAM, BELOIT, BERLIN,
BROOKFIELD, CEDARBURG, COLUMBUS, DELAVAN, EAST TROY, ELKHORN,
ENDEAVOR, FOND DU LAC, FORT ATKINSON, GERMANTOWN, GRAFTON,
HARTFORD, HOWARDS GROVE, JANESVILLE, JEFFERSON, KENOSHA,
LAKE GENEVA, LAKE WISCONSIN, LODI, MADISON, MARKESAN, MAYVILLE,
MENOMONEE FALLS, MEQUON, MILWAUKEE, MONTELLO, MUSKEGO, NESHKORO,
NEW BERLIN, OOSTBURG, OXFORD, PLYMOUTH, PORTAGE, PRAIRIE DU SAC,
PRINCETON, RACINE, REEDSBURG, SAUK CITY, SHEBOYGAN FALLS,
WATERTOWN, WAUKESHA, WAUPUN, WEST BEND, WESTFIELD,
AND WHITEWATER.

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TUESDAY TO 8 PM CDT
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values from 100 to 105 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 11 AM Tuesday to 8 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Storm chance decreasing, next comes heat

MADISON (WKOW) - Shower and storm chances continue, although chances are decreasing as we head into Monday evening.

Hail has been the reason most of the storms were issued severe thunderstorm warnings throughout Tuesday afternoon. Quarter sized hail for most, with the potential for larger sizes up to a couple of inches.

Heavy downpours were noted with these storms.

By Monday evening, areas west will be cleared, with majority cleared from any storm potential by tonight.

Tuesday brings a massive jump in temperatures.

A Heat Advisory has been issued for all counties in southern Wisconsin starting 11 a.m. Tuesday through 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Highs in the mid-90s are expected Tuesday, heat index values ranging from 100-105 degrees. Wednesday, highs in the low 90s expected.

Scattered showers and storms are likely Wednesday afternoon/evening and overnight but clearing into early Thursday. There's a chance for strong to severe storms to be issued.

The week ends very dry, and very sunny. 

Highs are expected to dip a bit, lowering into the mid-low 80s most days through the end of the work week and into the weekend. 

Rain and storms continue with chances decreasing into the evening... a HOT couple of days are ahead.

