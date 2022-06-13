Storm chance decreasing, next comes heat

MADISON (WKOW) - Shower and storm chances continue, although chances are decreasing as we head into Monday evening.
Hail has been the reason most of the storms were issued severe thunderstorm warnings throughout Tuesday afternoon. Quarter sized hail for most, with the potential for larger sizes up to a couple of inches.
Heavy downpours were noted with these storms.
By Monday evening, areas west will be cleared, with majority cleared from any storm potential by tonight.
Tuesday brings a massive jump in temperatures.
A Heat Advisory has been issued for all counties in southern Wisconsin starting 11 a.m. Tuesday through 8 p.m. Wednesday.
Highs in the mid-90s are expected Tuesday, heat index values ranging from 100-105 degrees. Wednesday, highs in the low 90s expected.
Scattered showers and storms are likely Wednesday afternoon/evening and overnight but clearing into early Thursday. There's a chance for strong to severe storms to be issued.
The week ends very dry, and very sunny.
Highs are expected to dip a bit, lowering into the mid-low 80s most days through the end of the work week and into the weekend.