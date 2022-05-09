Strong to severe storms possible Monday night

MADISON (WKOW) - The warm and windy conditions have kicked off, and will continue throughout the week bringing the warmest temperatures of the year so far to southern Wisconsin.
Very breezy SE/S winds continue this evening into tonight, 40 mph gusts.
Storm chances return tonight, strong to severe storms are possible with higher chances for areas W/SW of Madison. The very western part of the viewing area has the higher odds of seeing storms.
Western portions of the region are under a 'slight' 2/5 level risk of severe weather tonight, where western Dane and counties next to Dane to the west are under a marginal 1/5 risk.
Highest threats are for strong, damaging winds and hail. While a tornado cannot be ruled out, the risk is low, highest for areas closest to MN border and closer to central western parts of the state.
Timing looks to be earliest 9 p.m. - 1 a.m. with emphasis on 10 - Midnight.
Another round of storms is possible Tuesday, with a chance of strong to severe storms possible for portions of central southern WI mainly and to eastern parts of the region as well. All forms of severe weather are possible. Timing looks to be late-afternoon into the night, mainly 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Warm, windy at times, and humid conditions will continue this week.
Highs in the 80s are expected as the work week continues, bringing the warmest conditions of the year so far and for days in a row.