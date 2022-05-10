Strong to severe storms possible, Tornado Watch issued

(MADISON) WKOW - A very warm and humid day Tuesday will bring the possibility of strong to severe storms across the region starting as early as mid-afternoon through part of the night.
A Tornado Watch has been issued for all counties in southern Wisconsin and as of now, will remain in effect until 9 p.m.
Scattered storms are expected to move into the region by mid-afternoon, starting likely to areas southwest and west moving in a east/northeast direction.
Timing looks to be 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. with peak hours 3 to 6 p.m.
Large hail is the main concern with these cells. An isolated tornado or two cannot be ruled out though, and still remains a lower end threat. As the evening progresses, strong damaging winds will also be a concern.
Tuesday has been humid, with peak dew points near 70 and a record breaking high. The record was 87 degrees, set back in 1993.
Warm and humid days will continue.
Highs in the 80s are expected over the next few days, with Thursday expected to be the warmest of the week nearing 90 degrees for a forecast high. Dew points are also expected to be in the upper 60s majority of the time in the coming days, leading to heat indices in the low 90s at times.
More chances for storms are to come, likely by the end of the work week into the weekend with another chance of strong to severe weather possible.
Next week brings cooler conditions, with highs back to typical values. Forecast highs next week return to low 70s/upper 60s.