Weather Alert

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
440 IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN WISCONSIN THIS WATCH INCLUDES 8 COUNTIES

IN SOUTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN

DANE                  GREEN                 IOWA
LAFAYETTE             ROCK                  SAUK

IN SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN

JEFFERSON             WALWORTH

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ARGYLE, BARABOO, BARNEVELD, BELMONT,
BELOIT, BENTON, BLANCHARDVILLE, BRODHEAD, DARLINGTON, DELAVAN,
DODGEVILLE, EAST TROY, ELKHORN, FORT ATKINSON, JANESVILLE,
JEFFERSON, LAKE GENEVA, MADISON, MINERAL POINT, MONROE,
PRAIRIE DU SAC, REEDSBURG, SAUK CITY, SHULLSBURG, WATERTOWN,
AND WHITEWATER.

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 105.

* WHERE...Sauk, Iowa, Dane, Jefferson, Lafayette, Green, Rock
and Walworth Counties.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Strong to severe storms possible Wednesday

  • Updated
Weather wheel

MADISON (WKOW) - The heat and humidity continue through Wednesday!

A Heat Advisory remains in place for most south central counties until 8 p.m. Counties in the advisory include: Dane, Jefferson, Green, Sauk, Rock, Walworth, Grant, Lafayette and Crawford.

Heat indices ranging from 95-105 remain possible through the evening.

The heat and humidity then fuel strong to severe storm chances late-day Wednesday into the night. 

Those within Dane County and to the south/east/west are under a level 2 out of 5 'slight' severe risk. Main threats are damaging winds and large hail. There could be two rounds of storms likely. 

The first round of storms are expected to develop across the area from 4-6 PM. This line of storms will be strongest from Madison south to the IL border. Winds and flooding are the main threats. 

Storms will be possible from another line coming in during the late evening from 9-midnight. This line will also bring the same wind and flood threats. 

Thursday and Friday also bring storm chances. Although, likely not as intense or long lasting as Tuesday's and Wednesdays. Dry skies and times of sunshine return Friday and last through the weekend.

As for the heat, relief will come starting Thursday. 

