Strong to severe storms possible Wednesday

MADISON (WKOW) - The heat and humidity continue through Wednesday!
A Heat Advisory remains in place for most south central counties until 8 p.m. Counties in the advisory include: Dane, Jefferson, Green, Sauk, Rock, Walworth, Grant, Lafayette and Crawford.
Heat indices ranging from 95-105 remain possible through the evening.
The heat and humidity then fuel strong to severe storm chances late-day Wednesday into the night.
Those within Dane County and to the south/east/west are under a level 2 out of 5 'slight' severe risk. Main threats are damaging winds and large hail. There could be two rounds of storms likely.
The first round of storms are expected to develop across the area from 4-6 PM. This line of storms will be strongest from Madison south to the IL border. Winds and flooding are the main threats.
Storms will be possible from another line coming in during the late evening from 9-midnight. This line will also bring the same wind and flood threats.
Thursday and Friday also bring storm chances. Although, likely not as intense or long lasting as Tuesday's and Wednesdays. Dry skies and times of sunshine return Friday and last through the weekend.
As for the heat, relief will come starting Thursday.