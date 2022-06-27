Sun and storms Tuesday

MADISON (WKOW) - Temperatures are on the rise Tuesday with highs back in the 80s. This will also drive the chance of storms in the afternoon/evening.
Expect morning sunshine with increasing clouds during the day. Highs will make it into the 80s for the first time in over 4 days. Storms will develop in Northern WI around 2-4 PM and quickly move south into southern WI.
A few of the storms will be on the strong side with hail and wind the main threat. The timing of storms will be from 5-10 PM with clearing after midnight.