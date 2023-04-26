Sunnier and drier today but staying cool

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - Temperatures will rise over the next few days before crashing again this weekend.
A dominant area of high pressure is in control causing temperatures to climb to the mid 50s this afternoon. Overnight lows won't be as cold, falling to the mid 30s.
Low to mid 60s are on the way Thursday with plenty of sunshine and highs will peak in the mid to upper 60s to end the workweek.
Another low pressure system moves in this weekend causing a few light to moderate rain showers expected, though it won't be a washout. With cloudier skies, temperatures will drop back to the 50s.