Sunny quiet stretch for a bit, snow on Thursday

MADISON (WKOW) - A beautiful, sunny day is ahead of us but starting cold!
Most woke up to temperatures in the single digits to the teens, due to clear skies overnight dropping values.
A SW wind is in place Tuesday, sustained values around 10-15 mph gusts 20 mph picking up by the afternoon into the evening. Just a bit breezy at times.
Sunny skies are ahead all of Tuesday!
Highs in the upper 30s, low 40s are likely across southern Wisconsin.
Mostly to partly sunny skies are expected on Wednesday with another quiet day expected. A bit colder tomorrow, with forecast highs ranging near the mid-30s for most in the region.
The next chance of snow is Thursday.
The track could change, but as of right now, it looks to come in Thursday afternoon. Snow becoming scattered into the evening, exiting overnight into early Friday morning before the morning commute time.
Stay with us for updates as the system gets closer!
A dry weekend is ahead.