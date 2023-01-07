Sunshine returns this weekend

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - After 2 weeks straight of mostly cloudy skies, sunshine finally returns to southern Wisconsin this weekend.
Temperatures will warm into the lower 30s this afternoon before jumping up to the upper 30s on Sunday. Morning temperatures this weekend will be in the 10s, but those will warm through the next few days. Our slight warming trend will end on Monday with highs near 40.
By the middle of next week, cloud cover will return ahead of our next weather system. A slight chance for a wintry mix will begin late Tuesday and into Wednesday, but precipitation chances increase more into Thursday and Friday. We'll keep you updated this week.