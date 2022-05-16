Temperatures ahead fall, rise, then fall again

MADISON (WKOW) - Monday has brought fairly mild temperatures, with a dry and mostly sunny day.
Highs ranged in the 70s, with another day of highs in the 70s before temperatures dip into the 60s and below average values.
Clouds increase through Tuesday, leading to partly sunny skies. An isolated shower or storm is possible during the second half of the day, although most will be dry majority of the day.
Rain chances are higher on Wednesday, with scattered showers likely.
Cooler temperatures also hit on Wednesday, with highs likely dipping to the low 60s about 10 degrees below average.
Warmth and humidity returns Thursday into Friday.
Forecast highs by the end of the work week will likely rise to above average, with values ranging in the low 80s Thursday and mid-70s Friday. Showers and storms are possible Thursday night through Friday.
Another drop in temps occurs over the weekend.
Much cooler temps are expected with highs ranging in the upper 50s to low 60s starting Saturday through the start of next work week.