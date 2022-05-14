Temperatures drop, a mainly dry weekend

MADISON (WKOW) - Saturday morning started very mild, with most waking up to temperatures ranging in the mid-upper 50s to low 60s.
NW/W winds will be in place Saturday, fairly light.
While the day starts a bit cloudy, clouds will decrease and full on sunshine is expected for most of the afternoon. Most will see temperatures ranging in the 70s throughout the morning, with the low-to-mid 80s throughout the afternoon and into the evening.
Partly cloudy skies are expected overnight into Sunday, with lows in the 50s.
Sunday will bring much cooler temperatures, feeling more like Spring. Highs are expected to drop to the low 70s, closer to typical values.
A shower is possible, mainly for areas south of Madison, throughout the afternoon. Otherwise, Sunday will be mainly dry with increasing clouds becoming mostly cloudy into the afternoon.
Temperatures will return to milder values throughout the work week, with highs ranging in the 60s and 70s.
While Monday will bring mostly sunny skies and dry conditions, rain chances exist for almost every other day throughout the work week with the best shot at a light shower or rain Tuesday overnight into Wednesday.
Warm weather returns Friday, highs nearing 80 with a storm chance.