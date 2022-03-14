Temperatures on the up, up, up!

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - After coming off a warm Sunday, temperatures continue the trend with a rise in numbers for most on Monday.
A fairly wide range in temperatures will be the case on Monday.
Highs will likely range in the 40s for areas north of Dane County, with the rest of the region ranging in the 50s. Mid-upper 50s possible to the SE.
The 40s will likely arrive before noon.
Mostly cloudy skies are expected, with SE winds helping bring in warmer air.
That stays the case in the coming days, with highs likely only going up. Highs in the 50s are expected again Tuesday, with some reaching the 60s on Wednesday. The first 60 of the year, warmest day of 2022 so far.
Highs in the 40s and 50s will likely continue through the weekend.
Dry weather continues most of the time this week, with chances by the end of the work week. A stray, light spotty rain shower or drizzle could be felt by some on Thursday, St. Patrick's Day but most will be dry all day.
Another chance of a snow/rain/mix arrives Thursday night into Friday.