The beautiful weekend continues!

MADISON (WKOW) - Enjoy this mild and dry stretch over the next few days!
Sunshine continued today as temperatures warmed to into the 40s, which is 10 to 15 degrees above average. Winds out of the southwest will gust up to 30 mph before calming overnight as we cool into the 20s.
Clouds will increase late tomorrow ahead of a few precipitation chances this week. Monday has a small chance for a sprinkle or two, but we should remain dry until late on Tuesday. Valentine's Day will begin with clouds and temperatures making it well into the 40s, but rain is likely as we head towards the evening. This system will produce rainfall through early Wednesday.
We'll be dry through most of Wednesday before the second weather system we're monitoring arrives Wednesday night. This one has better potential to provide a wintry mix and snow chances through Thursday and Friday. Stay with 27 News for updates this week.