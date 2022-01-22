Two more rounds of snow to go!

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - Some across the state woke up to a dusting up to 1" of snow Saturday morning, with lingering flurries in certain areas.
The first of three clipper systems brought light, spotty snow to the region.
Saturday is mainly dry, with mostly to partly cloudy skies.
Highs in the low-to-mid 20s are likely Saturday. A SW to W wind is in place, a bit breezy too with gusts up to 25 mph. Lighter winds by tonight. Wind chill values will range from 5 to 10 degrees.
The second clipper system will arrive Saturday evening around 7 p.m. for those to the very west. The snow will spread eastward by Midnight, ending around 4 a.m. Sunday.
Anywhere from 1-3" is possible, with higher amounts likely from Dodgeville to Darlington to Monroe.
Sunday brings colder conditions due to a north wind.
Highs will likely lower, ending up in the mid-teens. Wind chill values will dip below zero Sunday morning, with a range of values anywhere from -10 to 10 across southern Wisconsin throughout the day.
The third clipper system brings spotty, light snow again starting late Sunday overnight into Monday morning. The snow will likely begin just before Midnight, lingering and moving eastward into Monday morning. Most will be dry by mid-late Monday morning, ending up with 1-3" of snow potentially.
Exactly who is going to receive the higher end of the snow with this system is still uncertain. The track will be more clear after the second clipper system moving in Saturday night into Sunday clears.
By the end of the three systems, most of southern Wisconsin will end up with "shovelable" amounts of snow... ranging from 1-4" with higher amounts to the southwest of Dane County.
Slick spots are possible on untreated surfaces and secondary roads this weekend into Monday.