Very mild with flurries before arctic air returns

MADISON (WKOW) - The work week started off on a quiet, mild note with sky conditions turning from mostly cloudy to mostly sunny for some.
Overnight lows into Tuesday morning will be above average with forecasted values in the upper teens, partly cloudy skies.
Even milder temperatures are expected Tuesday, with highs in low-to-mid 30s.
A low pressure system begins trek closer Tuesday, with milder conditions contributed to the warm front bringing in breezy south/southeast winds. Sustained winds around 10-15 mph are likely, with gusts around 30 mph.
As the warm front approaches, warmer, moist air will come into play. Flurries are expected to fall for some across the region.
The clipper system will begin to exit late Tuesday. Tuesday overnight into Wednesday, winds will switch and come from the northwest breezy at times. An arctic front will pass, allowing frigid air to return.
Temperatures are expected to plummet Tuesday into Wednesday.
The high temperature will hit early Wednesday morning, with values decreasing throughout the day to single digits.
Wednesday night into Thursday and Thursday night into Friday, overnight lows are expected to fall below zero. Wind chill values will be even lower, potentially close to advisory criteria.
Milder air will return for the weekend, along with another chance for snow.