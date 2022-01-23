Waking up to snow, another round on the way

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - Southern Wisconsin is waking up to a fresh blanket of snow Sunday morning with majority of totals ranging from 1 to 5 inches.
The heaviest snowfall occurred to the south and southwest of Madison. Most in these regions received anywhere from 3-5 inches, with a report of 6.4" in Prairie Du Chien coming in as the highest.
Madison's official snowfall report from the Dane County Regional Airport is 4.6", making it the highest total seen yet this winter season.
Areas to the north of Dane County ended up with anywhere from a few inches to around 1 inch of snow.
Roads are snow covered and slick Sunday morning.
The rest of Sunday will be mainly dry, mostly sunny and cold. Wind chill values subzero are expected until the afternoon, rising up to 5.
Another clipper system arrives to western WI around Midnight, bringing scattered snow showers. The system moves E/SE overnight, reaching south central WI and east central WI around 4 a.m. to 8 a.m.
Light snow showers are likely during Monday's morning commute, especially for areas south of Madison.
This is a quick moving system, with snow expected to taper by mid-morning.
Anywhere from 1-2" is expected, with most near the 1" mark and some even under receiving a dusting if that.
By Tuesday, the bitter cold returns.
Highs in or near single digits are likely Tuesday and Wednesday, with overnight lows below zero. Wind chill values will be even lower and likely near advisory criteria through mid-work week.
Milder weather returns Thursday, with another slight chance for light snow.