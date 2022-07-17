Warm and humid to HOT

MADISON (WKOW) - Sunday brought another foggy start to the day for some, mainly areas to the W/NW of Madison. Most are getting relief from the fog now, a few hours after sunrise.
Partly to mostly sunny skies are expected Sunday.
It'll be another muggy day, with dew points in the mid-60s majority of the time.
Warm conditions stick around, similar to Saturday. Highs are expected to range in the low-to-mid 80s for most. Areas west will likely be a bit warmer due to more cloud cover and isolated showers possible eastward.
Majority of the day will be dry, and not everyone will see the rain.
Highest potential for a few spotty showers and rumbles of thunder are for areas mainly next to the IL state line and far SE. Timing looks to be during the evening into early night.
Overnight, skies become dry across the region and clear out.
This makes for a bright, sunny Monday. It'll also be HOT. Highs across the region will range in the upper 80s likely, with some hitting the low 90s. It'll also be humid. Therefore, feeling even warmer... like the mid-upper 90s.
The heat continues Tuesday, with another high in the 90s likely.
Shower and storm chances remain in the forecast, although are becoming less likely as the days get closer. Tuesday night into Wednesday brings the best chance for a shower and or storm. Although, there still seems to be plenty dry time both of these days as of now.
Warm to hot conditions continue all work week.