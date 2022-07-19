Warm conditions continue, few storm chances

MADISON (WKOW) - Another warm day out there across the region, and the warm and humid conditions continue most of the week.
While most of the region stays dry, some have and will continue to see chances of showers and or storms through the evening and early night. Showers and storms moving through will likely stay north.
Mostly to partly sunny skies are expected Wednesday. Highs in mid-80s.
Another round of showers and or storms is possible Wednesday evening.
Dry weather returns, a full day of dry conditions on Thursday. As well as warm weather. Highs in the upper 80s on Thursday, mainly sunny conditions.
Storm chances ramp up for the weekend.
Scattered to a few showers and storms are possible starting Friday late overnight through majority off-and-on into the weekend. Highs in the low-mid 80s continue over the weekend.