...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM
CST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds becoming westerly behind the front 20 to
25 MPH with gusts up to 45 MPH expected.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM CST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Warm, strong to severe storms possible later Saturday

MADISON (WKOW) - The day starts off mainly dry, with a storm possible for our western viewing area through early-mid morning. Although, no severe weather likely during this time.

Skies dry out majority of the day, cloudy skies remain for most.

Warm weather is likely, a bit humid too, highs rising into low 60s. Feeling the upper 40s to low 50s majority of the day.

Strong to severe storms are possible this evening. The time frame being 4 PM - 11 PM across the viewing area. For Madison, mainly 6-10 PM.

Gusty winds are the main threat, especially overnight into early Sunday. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out, mainly W/SW. Small hail. 

A Wind Advisory has been issued for most of the viewing area, it will go into effect starting at Midnight until 9 AM Sunday. Gusts up to 40-50 mph are possible. Potential for damage to tree branches, few power outages.

Breezy conditions remain into most of Sunday.

Warm day, with strong to severe storms possible this evening into tonight.

