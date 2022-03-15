Warm weather continues!

MADISON (WKOW) - Another very mild day is expected with sunnier skies compared to Monday!
We go from partly sunny to sunny skies throughout Tuesday.
The 50s return as the forecast high, low-to-mid 50s, with some possibly getting to the upper 50s.
Northeast winds, mainly light, switch to a south flow overnight and become a bit breezy by the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph are expected at times for the second half of Wednesday, bringing in warm air.
Leading to the warmest day of the year in 2022 so far.
Highs in the 60s are expected for all of southern Wisconsin. Mid-60s for areas to the west, low 60s for the NE/E.
Dry weather in the coming days, with a light rain/light mix chance arriving Thursday into Friday.
Thursday, St. Patrick's Day, could bring a chance of very light, spotty rain showers. Although, looks very minimal in terms of chances and how often. The day will be mainly dry, still mild and cloudy.
Chances for a light mix continue overnight and into Friday. Although, it's looking possible for the system to miss most of the region, higher odds of seeing any precipitation is for areas to the SE.
Warm, dry weather returns for the weekend.