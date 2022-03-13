Warmer weather ahead!

MADISON (WKOW) - While some woke up to snow on the ground this morning, it will be a big difference in weather from this morning compared to what's expected later this afternoon.
A quick moving system brought mainly light snow showers overnight.
While the western side of the viewing area ended up with 0 to a trace, most ended up with a trace to under 1" of fresh snow. Higher amounts of snow were reported to the north, northeastern side of the state, up to around 2" or a little over 2" of snow.
Roads may be a little slippery in certain areas this morning. Conditions are expected to improve quick, mainly wet by the afternoon.
This is due to increasing sunshine and warmer weather expected.
Temperatures will rise, with a fairly nice jump in values. Highs in the mid-to-upper 40s are expected for most of the region.
Winds from the west will provide a bit of a breeze from time to time. Gusts up to 20-25 mph for most of the day. Therefore, wind chills will be in the upper 30s/low 40s by the afternoon, these being some of the highest values.
Warmer weather sticks around for most of the week ahead, with a forecast high in the 60s on Wednesday! Mainly dry days ahead with a few times of mix/light rain possible... better chances towards the end of the week.