Warmer weather continues with light, little mix chances this week

MADISON (WKOW) - Another warm day, with well above average temperatures. And, the trend continues for at least one more day.
Lows are expected to dip below freezing tonight, in the upper 20s.
Temperatures will have no problem getting back to the 40s tomorrow for south central and southern most parts of the viewing area, with some likely even reaching 50 degrees well south and southwest. Areas to the north might not even get to the 40s, tapping out in the 30s. A wide range is expected.
Otherwise, a light mix is expected through morning into mid-day.
Temperatures take a hit Thursday, bringing a lull to the warm pattern. Highs in the 30s return, low 30s most likely around freezing.
A warming trend returns Friday, as well as another chance for precipitation.
A light mix is possible starting Friday, mainly turning to rain overnight into Saturday and bringing the possibility of rumbles of thunder and lightning.
Saturday is expected to be warm, highs in the low 50s.
A drier half to the weekend is expected on Sunday, with just some morning flurries or sprinkles possible, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in mid-40s.