Warming trend underway

MADISON (WKOW) - Sunshine has prevailed for your Monday, aiding temperatures in finally warming above freezing. A warming trend will lead us through Thanksgiving, and the holiday holds our next chance for precipitation.
Tuesday, Wednesday and even Thursday could begin with patchy fog, but it would lift quickly after sunrise. High temperatures will climb into the upper 40s by Wednesday.
Cloudy skies return for Thanksgiving ahead of a cold front that wants to drop some rain on us. Right now, this system looks to impact more areas to the south and east into Thursday night. However, if precipitation holds firm over us into early Friday morning, we could see temperatures cold enough for a light wintry mix to form.
Temperatures will cool slightly behind Thursday's cold front, but we are expected to remain in the 40s this weekend with plentiful sunshine. Winds will pick up a little into Sunday and Monday.