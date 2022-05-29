 Skip to main content
Warmth and humidity on the rise

MADISON (WKOW) - Waking up to warmer temperatures with most already in the low 60s, upper 50s across the region.

Increasing clouds throughout the day are expected.

The winds will kick-in by the afternoon, with a south wind around 10-15 mph and gusts up to 30 mph. 

While majority will be dry most of the day, there is an isolated storm/shower chance mainly throughout early-mid afternoon. 

Mostly sunny skies return for Memorial Day.

That, plus the heat and humidity rise. High temperatures rise to the mid-upper 80s and potentially low 90s for some.

Storms are possible Tuesday, after that, temperatures drop to the 70s.

