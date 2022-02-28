Warmth continues, a rain mix possible this weekend

MADISON (WKOW) - What a way to end February and begin March, with well above average high temperatures!
Highs in the upper 40s to low 40s remain the case through mid-week.
Normally, highs are in the mid-30s this time of year.
A beautiful Monday hit, with mostly sunny skies.
While Monday will likely be the sunniest of the days ahead, it won't be the only mainly dry day. Precipitation chances will return but don't remain a concern in terms of an all-day wet experience until the end of the week into the weekend.
A flurry or sprinkle is possible Tuesday, with a light mix chance Wednesday.
Cooler air returns Thursday, with highs back near freezing or just above, but it doesn't last long with highs in the upper 30s on Friday, 40s this weekend.
Highs will once again return to the 40s for the weekend, with a possible 50 degrees for some in southern Wisconsin on Saturday.
The best chance for a rain/snow/mix is Friday evening into Saturday.