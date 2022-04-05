Wet, breezy days ahead

MADISON (WKOW) - Well, you know what they say... April showers bring May flowers and that just may be in our future here in southern Wisconsin.
The rest of the week will bring rounds of showers, off-and-on.
While most of the week will lead to rain showers do to temperatures hitting the 50s and 40s; snow and mix chances will continue too by the end of the work week once temperatures dip into the 30s at times.
The best chance will be Thursday night, into early Friday.
After the work week, the weather is dry for the weekend! A nice weekend is ahead, with sunshine and highs in the upper 40s/upper 50s.
Confidence also seems to be increasing with the odds of warmer temperatures to come. The time frame looks to be by the end of the week into next.
The 6-10 day look ahead shows above average temps and precipitation.